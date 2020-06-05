Key industrial parks unveiled in Hainan free-trade port

June 5, 2020

HAIKOU, China, June 5, 2020 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/ — A batch of key industrial parks were unveiled on June 3 in China’s island province of Hainan, in an effort to promote the construction of the Hainan free-trade port.

The 11 key parks around the island cover three major fields, including tourism, modern services and advanced technologies.

“The industrial parks are important areas to illustrate trade and investment policies, pilot fields for bold trials, innovations and reforms and a new highland for reform and opening up,” said Liu Cigui, secretary of the CPC Hainan Provincial Committee.

Liu said the key industrial parks are expected to play a leading role in the construction of the free-trade port.

On the same day, the first batch of service stations for Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan compatriots as well as overseas Chinese were established in five key industrial parks of Hainan Free Trade Port, including Haikou Jiangdong New District, Yangpu Economic Development Zone, Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, Sanya Yazhou Bay Science and Technology City, and Hainan Ecological Software Park.

The service stations are under the unified guidance of the United Front Work Department of Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, with the aim to provide business consultation and coordination guidance for Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan compatriots as well as overseas Chinese who come to Hainan to invest and start up business, so as to boost the implementation of relevant policies of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

At present, there are 3.9 million overseas Hainanese in more than 60 countries and regions. About 400 thousand Hong Kong and Macao compatriots are from the hometown of Hainan, There are more than 3,000 Taiwanese compatriots and over 1,500 Taiwan-funded enterprises in Hainan.

China on Monday released the development plan for the Hainan free-trade port, aiming to build Hainan into a globally influential, high-level, free-trade port by the middle of the century.

Source: The CPC Hainan Provincial Committee

