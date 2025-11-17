Khairpur police, during a successful operation on the National Highway, arrested 02 accused drug suppliers and seized 10 kilograms of charas.
The operation took place during a blockade set up by the CIA police at the Ranipur Toll Plaza. Officers stopped a vehicle traveling from Peshawar to Karachi.
During the search, authorities recovered 10 kilograms of charas from the vehicle.
Both accused, identified as Wahabullah and Inam-ul-Haq Pathan, were taken into custody on the spot.
Following the recovery of the drugs, legal proceedings have been initiated, and a case has been registered against the arrested individuals.