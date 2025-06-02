In a decisive move to restore safety, Khairpur Police and Rangers have arrested 18 suspects during a joint operation in the Gambat subdivision. This development comes following an attack on a judge’s squad late at night, prompting a targeted intervention across various areas.
The operation spanned locations within the Gambat subdivision, such as the villages of Kaleri, Sultan Kaleri, Pakki Khoi, and Saidi, including the Tando Masti police station. Authorities blocked access routes to both rural and urban areas to ensure a swift and effective operation. The police and Rangers utilized armored vehicles and modern machinery, with a significant force deployed to dismantle criminal activities.
During the operation, the hideouts of suspected bandits were demolished and set ablaze. An official highlighted that the operation will persist until the region is purged of bandits and criminal activities. As of now, investigations are underway concerning the apprehended individuals. The decisive action underscores a commitment to restoring law and order in the area.