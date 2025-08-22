The Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) unveiled “Khurshid Answers,” an AI-powered knowledge bot, on Thursday, to protect and disseminate the extensive works of prominent Islamic economist and thinker, Professor Khurshid Ahmad.
The launch, titled ‘Khurshid Answers: Website and AI-Powered Knowledge Bot’, represents the first phase of IPS’s Knowledge Protection, Preservation, Promotion, and Production (K4P) project, utilizing technology to archive and broaden the reach of eminent scholars’ legacies. Distinguished attendees included academics, researchers, tech specialists, and those inspired by Prof. Khurshid’s contributions.
The platform already contains over 100,000 pages of Prof. Khurshid’s publications, with more being digitized. Trained solely on his writings, the AI bot allows users to engage with his concepts in real-time via a website and mobile application.
Speakers emphasized the significance of preserving Prof. Khurshid’s vision. Dr. Musthafa Rayes, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Islamic Foundation (UK), asserted the knowledge bot’s vital role in propagating Prof. Khurshid’s message. Farooq Murad, CEO of The Islamic Foundation (UK), highlighted how Prof. Khurshid connected Islamic principles with practical domains, noting the platform’s potential to rediscover and amplify his arguments.
Haris Khurshid, the scholar’s son, described the endeavor as embodying his father’s dedication to Islamic studies and embrace of technology. AI expert Mohsin Siddiqui illustrated the bot’s ability to generate responses exclusively from Prof. Khurshid’s texts, maintaining authenticity.
IPS Chairman Khalid Rahman underscored the continuing relevance of Prof. Khurshid Ahmad’s work to modern global issues. He encouraged the contribution of additional documents to enhance the digital archive, ensuring his enduring scholarship inspires coming generations.