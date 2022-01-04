Khushab police recovered 14-month-old baby abducted during dacoity within 48 hours

Lahore, January 03, 2022 (PPI-OT): Khushab police recovered a 14-month-old baby boy during a dacoity and handed him over to his parents within 48 hours. Accused involved in dacoity and kidnapping were arrested from Attock. The accused had demanded a ransom of Rs 100 million from the child’s parents.

The Punjab Chief Minister and Inspector General of Police had taken notice of the incident two days ago and ordered RPO Sargodha and DPO Khushab to arrest the accused and recover the child. RPO Faisal Rana has been constantly supervising the case.

Upon this, six-member gang was also arrested after the rescue of a 14-month-old baby boy who was abducted during a dacoity due to a timely response. Police also traced evidence of connections of accused with other criminals based in foreign countries. Cases of dacoity and kidnapping for ransom have been registered.

According to details, Regional Police Officer DIG Muhammad Faisal Rana formed special teams for search operation on the arrest of the accused after the safe recovery of a 14-month-old child abducted during a dacoity in Hadali area of Jauharabad police station of Khushab district.

DPO Khushab along with his team conducted a special operation and arrested a 6-member gang who kidnapped a 14-month-old child during a dacoity and demanded a ransom of Rs 100 million. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the gang also has links with people residing in another country. The ransom money is collected in another country.

Praising DPO Khushab and his team, he said that the entire team would be given certificates of appreciation. He said that this is the professional policing which got success and appreciated by the public. When DPO Khushab handed over the child to his mother, emotional scenes by child mother and local people were seen for the timely response of police. The crying mother gave prayers to DPO Khushab and thanked Khushab police.

