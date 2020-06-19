Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget for next fiscal year being presented today
Islamabad, June 19, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget for next fiscal year, 2020-21, will be presented in the provincial assembly on Friday. According to notification, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has been summoned to meet today at 03:00 pm. Provincial Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra will present the budget in the House.
