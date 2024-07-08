Killa Abdullah levies claimed to have arrested a bandit and recovered a 13-year-old abducted girl in an operation in Killa Abdullah areaon Sunday.
On the directives of higher authorities, a levies team Killa Abdullah under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Killa Abdullah, Shehak Hayat Baloch, arrested the alleged kidnapper namely Mula Zareef in an operation conducted in Killa Abdullah and recovered the girl kidnapped from Subzi Mundi area of Karachi on June 27, 2025.
The kidnapper was later handed over to Karachi police for further investigation.