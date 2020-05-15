Killing of Kashmiri youth continues in occupied Kashmir

May 15, 2020

Srinagar, May 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other pro-freedom organizations have said that the massacre of Kashmiris continues as Indian troops are targeting innocent youth to suppress the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement.

The Hurriyat organizations in their statements said that the world was facing deadly coronavirus but Kashmiris were facing brutal Indian forces. They said that recently, the troops killed in cold blood an innocent youth, Merajuddin Shah, by opening fire on his vehicle without any provocation at a check post in Kawoosa Narbal area of Badgam district.

They pointed out that in the last few weeks, the occupational forces had martyred several Kashmiris including mujahid commander, Riyaz Naikoo, and a 14-year-old handicapped boy. They said that the sacred blood of the martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

The Hurriyat organizations deplored that on one hand, India is killing the Kashmiri youth while on the other, is not handing over the dead bodies to their families to accord them proper burial. “Vandalism by Indian forces also continues in Kashmir. The forces’ personnel recently damaged 162 vehicles and 42 houses, looted 27 shops, and broke window-panes of nearly 800 homes in Nasrullah Pora area of Badgam district,” they said.

The statements said that the worst kind of Indian brutalities for the last over seven decades had failed to suppress the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people and they were determined to take their liberation movement to its logical conclusion.

The Hurriyat organizations said that the bloodshed and other grave human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir were a serious challenge for global community. They appealed to the peace-loving nations of the world to take cognizance of brutal actions by India in the occupied territory and force it to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

