Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori strongly condemned the brutal killing of passengers in Balochistan, terming the incident as inhuman barbarity and savagery. Offloading people from a bus and killing them is an extremely shameful crime that has no justification under any religion, legal framework, or moral principle. This act is a conspiracy to terrorize the peace-loving people of Pakistan. Terrorist groups are enemies of the country’s peace, unity, and progress. Their evil plans will be thwarted by the joint power of the government and the people, as always. Tessori termed the incident an Indian conspiracy to spread unrest in Pakistan. He further stated that maintaining government authority, protecting the lives and property of citizens, and establishing peace are the primary objectives, which cannot be compromised.