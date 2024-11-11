Killing spree unleashed by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continues unabated.
According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service today, three youth were martyred by Indian troops in the last two days in North Kashmir’s Sopore area. Over 96,373 Kashmiris have been killed by brutal Indian troops since January 1989 till date in the occupied territory. It lamented that the Modi regime had broken all records of brutalities against the innocent Kashmiris, adding Indian repression has turned IIOJK into a living hell for its residents.
The report maintained that India must remember that its atrocities could not break the will of the Kashmiri people and could not subjugate and terrorize them by resorting to wanton killings. The Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom will only get stronger in the face of Indian state terrorism, it added.
The world community must take immediate steps to stop merciless killings and the tyrant India must be taken to task for its crimes in the occupied territory, the report concluded.