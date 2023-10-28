King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre Showcases its Health Innovations and Solutions at the Global Health Exhibition

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) is participating as a strategic health partner in the Global Health Exhibition 2023, which begins in Riyadh tomorrow and continues for three days.

The hospital, through its pavilion participating in the exhibition accompanying the forum, will showcase its most prominent innovations and health solutions within the framework of its strategic directions aimed at strengthening its position as a pioneer of knowledge through education, research, innovation, and providing health care with the highest levels of quality and safety.

His Excellency the CEO of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Dr. Majid Ibrahim Al Fayyadh, stated on this occasion: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is working to consolidate its position as a global leader in the field of innovation, fostering a dynamic ecosystem that embraces the latest technologies, supporting the future of healthcare, and establishing it as a worldwide destination.

Dr Majid Ibrahim Al Fayyadh stressed that KFSH&RC’s participation in the exhibition comes in the context of its commitment to advancing innovation in the health sector from the national to the global level and supporting everything that contributes to providing the highest levels of healthcare and the best patient experience.

KFSH&RC introduces visitors of the exhibition to its various health innovations and solutions and their impact on enhancing health care outcomes and patient experience and improving operating efficiency in multiple medical fields, including the patient journey, space biomedical research, genomic medicine, capacity management, radiopharmaceutical drug production, and treatment, with T cells (CAR-T Cell).

KFSH&RC is poised to exhibit its innovations, demonstrating its leadership in biomedical space research. This is underscored by its leadership in overseeing four research experiments in cell sciences conducted in space, solidifying the hospital’s pioneering role in fostering international innovation. Additionally, the hospital will present its T-cell re-engineering treatment program for cancer patients, signifying a significant enhancement in specialized medical care within the Kingdom. This advancement also translates to reduced financial and health burdens, as patients are no longer required to seek treatment abroad.

KFSH&RC is considered among the most prominent in the world in providing specialized health care, a pioneer in innovation, and an advanced medical research and education center. It also seeks to develop medical technologies and raise health care worldwide in partnership with major local, regional, and international institutions, to achieve world-class service in the clinical, research, and educational fields.

Contact information:

kfshrc@mcsaatchi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 5b3530bb-ea2d-42ee-a358- 4c2fe3f8630e

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8967812