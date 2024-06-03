Custodian of the two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will host 2,322 Hajj pilgrims from around the world including Pakistan.
According to a Radio Pakistan’s report from Makkah, under the “Guests Program for Hajj” these include 1,300 pilgrims from more than 88 countries.
It is noteworthy that 1,000 pilgrims have been invited from the families of the martyrs, prisoners and wounded Palestinians and 22 from the families of conjoined twins, who underwent successful surgical separation in the Kingdom.
The hosting is part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance.
It is noteworthy that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit, has so far hosted more than 60,000 male and female pilgrims ever since its launching 26 years ago.