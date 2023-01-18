KP Assembly dissolved on CM advice

Peshawar: Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday signed the summary seeking the dissolution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had sent him the summary yesterday, which was approved as per the Constitution of Pakistan. The decision to dissolve the KP Assembly was taken in the last cabinet meeting of the provincial government on Tuesday.

With the dissolution of assembly, provincial cabinet also stands dissolved as per the Constitution. The governor wrote in a letter to CM Mahmood as: “I, Haji Ghulam Ali, Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under clause (1) of Article 112 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, dissolve the provincial assembly of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect. Henceforth, the provincial cabinet also stands dissolved.”

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly stood dissolved constitutionally as Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman excused himself from signing the summary, saying he could not become a part of the process. The Punjab Chief minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi forwarded the summary of dissolution and as per the Constitution, the assembly dissolves within 48 hours regardless of the governor’s decision.