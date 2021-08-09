KP CM condemn kidnapping and murder of mines worker

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the kidnapping and murder of a miner working in a coal mine in Machh area of Balochistan and decided to take up the matter with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal.

Condemning the incident, the Chief Minister said that talks would be held with the Chief Minister of Balochistan for the arrest of the elements involved in the incident and protection of the miners working in Balochistan. The Chief Minister said that all possible steps would be taken to ensure the safety of the workers working in other provinces. The victim was belonged to Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.