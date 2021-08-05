KP CM strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in Kashmiris

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan led a solidarity walk on the completion of two years of Indian siege of illegally occupied Kashmir held here on Thursday to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The participants of rally were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans expressing solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir and condemning the Indian atrocities and brutalities on Kashmiris. Besides, provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, MPA Malik Wajid and people from different walks of life also participated in the rally.

In a statement issued here in this regard, the Chief Minister said that for the last seven decades India has gone all out to deprive Kashmiris from their right to self-determination and on August 5, 2019 India has started a new and gruesome chapter of atrocities and tyranny by revoking special status of Kashmir.

The chief minister stated that Kashmiris had been facing severe lock down for the last two years which is the evidence of aggression and brutality of Indian government. Mahmood Khan strongly condemned the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and reiterated the commitment to continue moral, political, and diplomatic support for Kashmiris adding that people of Kashmir are not alone in this tough time, each and every Pakistani stands by them and we will continue to support their just struggle at every forum.

He urged upon the world community especially United Nations and other Human Rights Organizations to take stern notice of fundamental human rights violations in Indian illegally Occupied Kashmir and play their effective role to give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination so that they could decide their fate as per their desires.

The chief minister said that United Nations resolutions should be implemented and Kashmiris should be given right to self-determination so that they could decide their future as per their aspirations. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has played unprecedented role to raise the voice of Kashmiris at every forum including General Assembly of United Nations which has exposed the gruesome face of fascist India before the entire world.