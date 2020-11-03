KP: (Demo staged before KP Assembly against blasphemous cartoons)

ISLAMABAD:A protest was staged in front of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in Peshawar on Tuesday against blasphemous caricatures of Prophet Muhammad Salla Allahu Allaihe Wa Aaalhee Wasalam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen.

The protestors were chanting slogans against the French government. They demanded for cutting off diplomatic ties with France over its irresponsible and anti-Islam policy.

Addressing the protestors, the speakers said French President Emmanuel Macron had deeply hurt sentiments of Muslims across the globe. They demanded an effective international policy to stop publishing of anti-Islam and hate content on any platform.