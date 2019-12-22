National

KP Election Commission established 6000 display centers for registration of voters’ lists

December 22, 2019

The Election Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has established six thousand display centers for registration and correction of voters lists in the province.

In a press release, ECP said more than ten point nine million voters lists across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be processed in these centers from tomorrow.

The ECP has asked the people to know about the status of their registration as voter by sending their CNIC number in a text message to 8300 and register their votes on permanent or present address of their CNIC.

Source: Radio Pakistan

