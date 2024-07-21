Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has emphasized the urgent need for interfaith harmony, calling it pivotal for fostering peace.
During his visit to Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh, Jogian Shah in Peshawar, he said minorities are the backbone of the country and targeting the Sikh community in Peshawar is terrible.
Earlier on his arrival, Faisal Kundi received a warm reception from Sikh community leaders including Peshawar’s religious head Singh Sahib Sajan, Dr Sahib Ji, Baba Mahender Singh, Baba Ameer Singh, and Magan Singh.
In a symbolic gesture, senior members of the Sikh community draped the Governor with shawl signifying respect and solidarity.