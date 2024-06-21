Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi called on Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here in Islamabad on Saturday.
During the meeting, they discussed overall political and economic situation of the country, especially issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Faisal Karim Kundi lauded the role of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for allocation of funds for Chashma Lift Canal in Dera Ismail Khan and Chakdara-Chitral Motorway projects in the current federal budget.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Chashma Right Bank Canal was a gift of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for the people of D.I Khan while Chashma Lift Canal is a gift of the coalition government of PPP and PML-N.