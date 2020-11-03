KP: (KP CM calls for modern training to police to fulfill their duties professionally)

ISLAMABAD:Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stressed the need for modern training to police to fulfill their duties professionally.

 

Addressing the under-training police personnel in district Mohmand, he said protection of lives and properties is the top priority of the police force. The Chief Minister said the government is spending maximum resources to make the provincial police a professional force.

 

Mahmood Khan thanked Pak Army for imparting special training to the police of merged districts. Later, he inaugurated a primary school in the area which has been completed at a cost of Rs22 million.

