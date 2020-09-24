KP: (PDMA issues alert about heavy rains in KP from tomorrow)

Islamabad:The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about heavy rains in different parts of the province from tomorrow (Saturday).

The PDMA has issued directives to all districts administration and rescue 1122 for precautionary measures to avert any human and material loss.

The Authority has also directed the concerned authorities to take necessary measures in advance. Tourists have been advised to observe to avoid visiting hilly areas during this period. People have been asked to contact PDMA on its helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.