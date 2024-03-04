KP rain-related death toll surges to 35; CM announces relief package

PESHAWAR: In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least thirty-five people have died and forty-three other injured in the recent rains related incidents during three days.

According to a report on Monday, seven people died and two others injured when a roof of their house collapsed in Matta area of Swat. All the dead bodies and injured have been rescued from the rubble. The injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital.

According to a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, a total of forty-six houses were completely damaged while three-hundred and forty-six houses partially damaged due to heavy rains in the province.

Meanwhile, on the special directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, the food and other necessary items have been distributed in the rain affected areas of the province.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has announced the compensation package for the affectees of rain and snowfall in the province.

In a statement in Peshawar, he directed the Secretary Relief and Rehabilitation to collect the details of losses from the concerned districts so that the affectees could be compensated accordingly.

He said that the legal heirs of those who lost their lives in rain related incidents would be given one million rupees each, seriously injured ones would be given three hundred thousand rupees each and minor injured would be paid fifty thousand rupees each, whereas; compensation would also be paid for the loss of properties.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has directed the divisional commissioners for necessary measures on priority basis for the reopening and rehabilitation of link roads closed due to snowfall and land sliding in their respective divisions.