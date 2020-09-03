KP: (Rescue, relief operation underway in rain-affected areas of KP)

ISLAMABAD:In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rescue operation is continuing in rain and flood affected areas.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thirteen houses were completely and one hundred and ten houses were partially damaged across the province.

Efforts are also underway to reopen all the blocked roads for traffic. Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert about heavy rains in different parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

The rains can trigger flash floods and land sliding in hilly areas. People have been asked to contact PDMA on its helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.