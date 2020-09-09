KP: (Yousafzai announces compensation package for dead labourers in mine collapse incident)

Islamabad
PPI News Agency

ISLAMABAD:The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to probe into the marble mine collapse incident in Ziarat area of District Mohmand.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for labour Shaukat Yousafzai during his visit to review rescue operations on the site of the incident.

Speaking on the occasion, he assured utilization of all possible resources and support by the government for the affectees. He also announced a compensation package for the dead labourers and free treatment for the injured.

