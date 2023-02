Peshawar: Following the terrorist attack at the Peshawar Police Lines mosque, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Javed Iqbal was removed from his post and transferred to Special Branch.

According to the notification issued on Thursday, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda Sohail Khalid has been assigned the additional charge of DIG CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Zahid Marwat will assume the charge of DPO Charsadda after his return from leave.