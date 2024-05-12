﻿KSA set to test Flying Taxis, drones to facilitate pilgrims

Saudi Arabia is set to test Flying Taxis and drones during this year’s pilgrimage to extend best facilities to the pilgrims.

This was stated by Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Transport and Logistic Services Saleh al-Jasser during an interview with state-run television Al Arabiya.

The Minister said that currently a lot of competition among various transportation companies is taking place to provide a practical product in future. He said as this sector is gradually expanding, it is vital to take benefit from the modern technologies.