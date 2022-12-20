KSE-100 index plunged 1,400 points

KARACHI: Benchmark KSE-100 index plunged nearly 1,400 points during trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday. The benchmark KSE-100 index lost 1324.45 points, or 3.23 per cent, to reach 39,646.37 points at 2:44pm.

Investors trading shares today are apparently uncertain about political and economic situation of the country. The index closed at 40,970.82 points on Monday. According to market experts, the index witnessed declining trend owing to a number of reasons, including fear of the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies and mounting political confrontations which had damaged investor confidence.