KU awards 8 PhD, 14 MPhil degrees in various disciplines

May 7, 2020

Karachi:The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi, has awarded 8 PhD and 14 MPhil degrees in various disciplines.

The KU Registrar, Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad, on Thursday said that ASRB meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of the varsity’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, awarded these degrees.

According to the KU Registrar, the PhD degrees were awarded to Akhter Ahmed Khalil (English), Sumair Farooq, Sara Pervez (Public Administration), Ihtramul Haq (ISPA), Saleem abbas (Clinical Psychology), Sahar Afshan (European Studies), Sana Ahmed and Syeda Madiha (Biochemistry).

Meanwhile, he mentioned that the MPhil degrees were awarded to Shaheryar Hameed (Chemistry [HEJ]), Hussain Ahmed (Quran and Sunnah), Samia Sattar (Agriculture), Muhammad Naseem (Geology), Tehmeena Prevez, Rabia (Islamic Learning), Ijaz Ahmed (Biotechnology), Maria Sikandar (Special Education), Syed Shamim Ahmed (Urdu), Amir Iqbal (Usooluddin), M. Ali Qureshi, Saqib Shahzad, Naveed Ali (Physics) and Sadia Hashmi (Environmental Studies).

