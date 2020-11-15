KARACHI:The Controller of Examinations University of Karachi Dr Syed Zafar Hussain has announced that external students of MA and double MA or improvement of division could submit their examination forms for annual examinations 2019 till November 27, 2020.

The candidates of MA Previous and Final could submit examination forms along with the relevant documents and paid fee voucher of Rs4,650 at the counter No-1, External Unit Silver Jubilee Gate from 9am till 1pm.

The KU controller of examination Dr Syed Zafar said that those candidates, who were registered in 2013 or earlier and want to appear in the annual exams, could appear by paying Rs5,000 extra charges in addition to their examination fee.