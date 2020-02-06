KU observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

February 6, 2020

Karachi, February 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): The entire Pakistani nation is standing with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir in their just cause of freedom. The struggle of people of held Kashmir would yield a positive result. The morale of innocent people of Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) is high and India cannot suppress their right to freedom by force, India’s fate is defeat. We have to highlight the atrocities on innocent Kashmiri people at every platform including domestic and foreign. The administration, faculty members, students and non-teaching staff of the University of Karachi demanded the international community to meet the justice requirements for the innocent people of Kashmir.

Karachi University pays tribute to the struggle of Kashmiris. Today’s Kashmir Solidarity Walk shows complete support to the people of IHK for their right of self-determination. These views were expressed by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Wednesday.

He was addressing the Kashmir Solidarity Day in front of the new Administration Block. The KU Registrar Professor Dr Saleem Shahzad and the Director HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry Professor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, all the deans, chairpersons, teachers and researchers of various departments and research centers, officers, employees and students gathered to express solidarity with the people of Indian administered Kashmir.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi observed that Kashmiri people are suffering blatant atrocities in the Indian occupied Kashmir for the last seven decades and particularly for the last six months. The world should condemn the shameful policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised voice for the innocent people of the IHK.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan, and the Pakistani nation would continue its moral support to Kashmiri brethren till their freedom. He paid rich tributes to the Kashmiris mothers and said that those strong women are not afraid to see their sons martyred by the Indian armed forces. “The teaching community should highlight the history of Kashmir and struggle of its people and act of injustice and cruelty of Indian forces at every forum. No force in the world could deprive Kashmiris of their basic right to independence.”

He mentioned that minorities in Pakistan have maximum rights as compared to any country in the world and the governments and its departments are practically working to protect the lives, properties and rights of minorities whereas the Indian government is violating human rights in broad daylight and unfortunately, the whole world is silent in this regard.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that Pakistani forces are protecting the nation at the borders due to which we sleep well at night and whenever the country faced natural disasters or any difficulties the armed forces arrived to rescues the country fellows.

Meanwhile, President Karachi University Teachers Society Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik said that said the international community should witness the violation of human rights in the IHK by the Indian forces. She urged world leaders should come forward and play their role so that the people of Kashmir could get freedom.

She hoped that one day both Azad and Jammu Kashmir would become part of Pakistan. The KU Students Advisor Dr Syed Asim Ali observed that despite the six months long curfew in the IHK, Kashmiri people have not surrendered to the occupied forces that show their courage. He mentioned that educational institutes of India are quite vocal about the misuse of power by the Indian forces in the IHK and different part of India and showing the real face of Indian’s so-called democratic government.

Syed Waqar Ali of KU Employees Welfare Association demanded to boycott all products of India and claimed that this is the time to think beyond giving the statements. Later, a walk was held from Administration Building till Azadi Chowk to show support and unity with the people of occupied Kashmir. The KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi led the walk. The participants were holding banners and placards in favour of the Kashmiri people.

