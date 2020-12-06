Kumar reveals more tax collection in Sindh

KARACHI:Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla informed in a statement on Sunday that in term of motor vehicle tax, during the current financial year till November 2020, Rs3013.702 million were collected from Karachi, Rs213.255 million from Hyderabad, Rs102.992 million from Sukkur and Rs 39.552 million from Shaheed Benazirabad.

Chawla said that Rs43.585 million was collected from Larkana and Rs23.213 million from Mirpurkhas in terms of motor vehicle tax. He said that property tax of Rs968.097 million were collected from Karachi and Rs43.555 million from Hyderabad.

“Rs5.156 million were collected from Shaheed Benazirabad and Rs 19.641 million from Sukkur in the form of property tax,” he added.

The minister said that Rs11.066 million were collected from Larkana and Rs4.428 million from Mirpurkhas.

He asked the vehicle and property tax defaulters to deposit their due taxes as soon as possible to avoid any untoward situation.

Chawla said that the Excise and Taxation Department had introduced a state-of-the-art system for tax depositing, hence, tax defaulters could save their precious time and deposit their due taxes online. For this purpose, they need to visit the website www.excise.gos.pk.

He directed the officers to further improve the situation for property tax collection and said that they should launch an awareness campaign among the tax defaulters for the payment of taxes and the people should avail the facilities provided by the Excise and Taxation Department Sindh.