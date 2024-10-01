Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has called for launching a crop insurance program for the financial stability of farmers’ community.
Talking to the country head of a crop insurance company, Engineer Dawood Durrani in Islamabad, he hoped that launching a crop insurance program will help financially stabilize the farmers from the effect of climate change.
Faisal Karim Kundi said efforts are underway to bring agricultural revolution to ensure food security by devising long term projects. They also discussed different aspects of agricultural insurance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.