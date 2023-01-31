Lack of machinery, medicines in HEH Quetta will be overcome soon: CS

Quetta: Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Uqaili, said on Tuesday that lack of machinery and medicines in Helper Eye Hospital Quetta would soon be overcome. This was stated by him while speaking during his visit to the Helper Eye Hospital. “Briefings on all issues are sought in monthly meetings and where there are deficiencies, they are accordingly addressed,” said Uqaili.

He further said that Commissioners of all the divisions had strictly been directed to overcome the deficiencies in Basic Health Units and he hospitals of their respective divisions. He said: “Laser Eye Surgery Machine will soon be provided to Helper Eye Hospital. The Chief Secretary Balochistan inspected different departments of the hospital including OPD and Operation Theatre besides inquiring after the health of patients. On the occasion, the hospital administration apprised him of the problems.