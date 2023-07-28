LambdaTest announces the integration of its real devices platform with its test orchestration platform HyperExecute to enable blazing-fast mobile testing

Real Device Integration with HyperExecute allows businesses to seamlessly orchestrate and execute test scripts on a diverse range of real devices

San Francisco , July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform announced the launch of Real Device integration with HyperExecute, a continuous testing cloud solution that enables developers and test engineers to orchestrate and execute tests up to 70% faster.

With the exponential growth of mobile devices and the increasing diversity of smartphones in the market, ensuring a seamless user experience across different mobile devices is vital for businesses to maintain user satisfaction, protect their brand reputation, improve conversion rates, allocate resources effectively, and expand their market reach. The availability of devices, rising costs, and speed constraints have often hindered comprehensive mobile app testing. By addressing the challenges posed by the diverse mobile device landscape, businesses can stay competitive in the digital marketplace and provide a positive and consistent user experience.

LambdaTest addresses this with Real Device Integration on HyperExecute, allowing businesses to test their applications on a wide range of real devices with unparalleled speed and cost-effectiveness. This ensures flawless performance across various screen sizes, operating systems, and hardware configurations, ultimately leading to improved customer satisfaction and a boost in the app’s reputation. HyperExecute offers flexibility by allowing tests to be triggered through the local machine while prioritizing data security, and its integration with Jenkins, a CI/CD automation tool, enables faster real-device testing in automated pipelines.

“LambdaTest’s vision is to empower businesses with cutting-edge solutions that enable them to deliver seamless experiences to their customers. ” expresses Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest. “With Real Device Integration, LambdaTest is committed to providing a comprehensive testing platform that unlocks the true power of mobile testing. By leveraging a fleet of real devices, businesses can confidently navigate the diverse mobile landscape and ensure their applications perform flawlessly across a range of devices, meeting the high expectations of their tech-savvy customer base.”

As businesses embrace Real Device Integration with HyperExecute, they can accelerate their time-to-market, enhance the quality of their mobile applications, and drive unparalleled customer satisfaction. With LambdaTest as their trusted partner, businesses can stay ahead in the competitive digital marketplace, providing exceptional experiences on a wide range of mobile devices. To know more about real device integration with HyperExecute, visit: https://www.lambdatest. com/support/docs/real-devices- integration-with-hyperexecute/

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster. For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com

