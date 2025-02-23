A lamp vigil in Karachi marked 8000 days of imprisonment for Dr Aafia Siddiqui as civil society participants lit 8000 lamps in front of her residence in Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Saturday.
According to Aafia Movement, leaders from political and social organizations and civil society volunteers attended the event. Aafia Movement leader and neurophysician Dr Fowzia Siddiqui expressed concern that Dr Aafia Siddiqui has spent 8000 days in prison.
Dr Fowzia Siddiqui criticized the government for not taking steps to secure her release while American citizen Raymond Davis, involved in the killing of three Pakistanis, was released.
Dr Fowzia Siddiqui pledged that efforts would continue until Dr Aafia Siddiqui is freed. Attendees reaffirmed their commitment to the struggle.