Land allotted for construction of accommodation for Pandit employees in IIOJK

Srinagar, August 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities have allotted 278 kanals of land for building of transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant Pandit employees in different parts of the Kashmir valley. The land has been allotted to Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction for building of transit accommodation for the migrant Pandit employees appointed under Indian Prime Minister’s employment package.

Reports said out of 278 kanals of land, 50 kanals has been allotted at Kuthair village in tehsil Shangus of Islamabad district, 75 kanals at Odina village of Sonawari tehsil of Bandipora district, 30 Kanals each at village Mirhama in Kulgam district and Barsoo in tehsil Awantipora of Pulwama district and 93 kanals has been allotted at village Zewan in tehsil Pantha Chowk of Srinagar district.

As per the officials, about 5000 flats will be constructed for the Pandit employees in five phases. While the land for the flats to be constructed in first four phases has been allotted and construction work on various towers is on at different places, the land at Sheikhpora and in Shopian district for fifth phase is yet to be allotted.

