March 6, 2025
News Ticker: ﻿Widespread Rain, Thunderstorms, and Snowfall Expected Across Several Regions﻿Economy Strengthening Due to Govt Policies: Ahsan﻿PM Directs Authorities to Ensure Affordable Food Prices During Ramazan﻿Afghan Terrorists Increasingly Infiltrating Pakistan﻿Sindh CM Orders Crackdown on Hoarding, Food Price Manipulation﻿HEC Notifies Revised Curricula for Four Academic Disciplines﻿Sindh Governor Announces 9,000 Pushcarts to Support Small Businesses﻿Punjab Moves Towards FMD-Free Zones to Boost Investment﻿Working class leaders oppose construction of new canals﻿Suicide Bomber Attack Claims Life of FC Soldier, Injures Four Others near Kalat﻿Prime Minister Stresses Wildlife Conservation on World Wildlife Day﻿Lahore Traffic Police’s New Agenda Aims to Tackle City Congestion﻿AMUOBA President Vows to Restore Institutional Reputation, Promote Modern Education﻿SMEDA Initiates Second Phase of Industrial Stitching Units Project﻿Karachi Stock Exchange Index Experiences Significant Drop﻿Currency Exchange Rates See Modest Fluctuations﻿Gold Prices Rise Nationwide﻿Mild Earthquake Jolts Killa Abdullah and Surrounding Areas﻿Policeman Shot Dead in Robbery Incident Near Larkana﻿Citizens Deprived of Motorcycles, Cash in Naushahro Feroze﻿Polio Case Reported from Thatta﻿Gas Explosion in Quetta Claims Two Lives, Injures Eight﻿Governor Sindh Joins First Sehri with Public﻿Protesters Block Highway Over Detention of SBK Committee Members﻿International Community Asked to Play Role in Resolving Kashmir Dispute﻿Governor Tessori Donates One-Year Salary to JDC﻿Cold Weather Forecast Across Balochistan﻿Pakistan Must Focus on Producing Indigenous Cars: PDP chief﻿Poppy Crops Destroyed in Musakhail Anti-Narcotics OperationRomina Calls for Women’s Skill Development Alongside Education  Sindh Govt to Launch E-Commerce Platform for Female Artisans﻿Qaumi Awami Tehreek Protests Against Six Canal Projects﻿Hyderabad Summit Focuses on Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation﻿SBP Announces Bank Holiday on March 3﻿Security Men Among 10 Injured in Quetta Bomb Blast﻿16th National Assembly Completes First Year﻿President, PM Extend Ramadan Greetings to Nation﻿Pakistan, Denmark Commit to Strengthening Economic Ties﻿PM Shehbaz Unveils Rs20 Billion Ramazan Relief Package﻿Governor Sindh Announces Iftar for 1 Million People﻿Jam Advocates Stronger Pakistan-Uzbekistan Ties in Pharma Sector﻿Army chief visits Bahawalpur Cantonment﻿Sindh CM Loses Match Against National Chess Champion Mehak﻿Sindh Govt Distributes Solar Home Systems﻿Punjab Govt to Launch Special Bus Service for Rural Women﻿KPC leaders Denounce Police Raid on Quetta Press Club﻿Pakistan, Italy Hold 6th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations﻿Hub Power, PSO to Establish Largest EV Charging Network﻿Sindhi Language Awareness Campaign ConcludesCrown Prince of Abu Dhabi Visits Islamabad to Strengthen Ties  ﻿PCB Strengthens Security After Field Intrusion Incident﻿Pakistan Stock Exchange Sees Mixed Performance Amid Moderate Gains﻿PBF Urges Immediate Reduction in Electricity Tariffs to Boost Economy﻿PM Visit to Azerbaijan to Boost Bilateral Trade Relations: UBS Leader﻿Currency Exchange Rates Show Marginal Fluctuation﻿KSE-100 Index Soars by 1,529 Points Amid Active Trading﻿PSX, BSE Sign MoU to Enhance Financial Collaboration﻿Overseas Pakistanis Are Invaluable Asset, Tessori tells in London﻿KATI Demands Urgent Action After Accident Claims Industrialists’ Lives﻿Tribal Forces Intensify Search for Kidnapped Elder in Duki﻿CM Inaugurated Several Education Facilities, Police Station in Sukkur Region﻿Highway Blocked in Protest Over Alleged Enforced Disappearance in Mastung﻿Pakistan, Russia Agree to Boost Counter-Terrorism Cooperation﻿Balochistan Govt Denounces Politicians’ Provocative Statements﻿PM felicitates Kuwaiti Govt, people on national day﻿NA Standing Committee Calls for Reconsideration of Pak PWD Closure﻿Ahsan Unveils Launch of Uraan Pakistan program﻿Modern technology should be used to promote Urdu language, cultural heritage of Pakistan: Envoy﻿NAHE Launches First Regional Women Empowerment Event in Lahore﻿ANF Seizes Over 1,288Kg drugs, Destroys Poppy Crops Worth $97.85 Million﻿PCB Strengthens Security After Field Intrusion Incident﻿NA Standing Committee Calls for Reconsideration of Pak PWD Closure﻿PM felicitates Kuwaiti Govt, people on national day﻿Ahsan Unveils Launch of Uraan Pakistan program﻿ANF Seizes Over 1,288Kg drugs, Destroys Poppy Crops Worth $97.85 Million﻿NAHE Launches First Regional Women Empowerment Event in Lahore﻿Balochistan Govt Denounces Politicians’ Provocative Statements﻿Modern technology should be used to promote Urdu language, cultural heritage of Pakistan: Envoy﻿Pakistan, Russia Agree to Boost Counter-Terrorism Cooperation﻿PSX, BSE Sign MoU to Enhance Financial Collaboration﻿Overseas Pakistanis Are Invaluable Asset, Tessori tells in London﻿Tribal Forces Intensify Search for Kidnapped Elder in Duki﻿Highway Blocked in Protest Over Alleged Enforced Disappearance in Mastung﻿CM Inaugurated Several Education Facilities, Police Station in Sukkur Region﻿KSE-100 Index Soars by 1,529 Points Amid Active Trading﻿PBF Urges Immediate Reduction in Electricity Tariffs to Boost Economy﻿PM Visit to Azerbaijan to Boost Bilateral Trade Relations: UBS Leader﻿PM Commends Security Forces for Eliminating Terrorists in DI Khan﻿Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Commences Strategic Visit to Azerbaijan﻿Bahria University Launches Global Student Exchange Program﻿New Tests Reveal Presence of Wild Poliovirus in 15 Districts﻿PM pays official visit to Uzbekistan on Feb 25-26﻿Sindh Govt, EU Ink $5 Million Deal for Climate-Resilient Development﻿Pakistan Navy Conducts Opening Brief of Exercise SEA GUARD-25﻿Al-Mustafa Welfare Society organises fundraising event in Lahore﻿Rain, Thunderstorms Forecast in Various Parts of Balochistan﻿Councillor Killed, Man Found Dead in Balochistan areas﻿Call to Reactivate School in Killi Haji Abdul Qadir Batarzai﻿PTI Leaders Meet in Hyderabad to Highlight Sindh’s Water Issue﻿APCA Demands Youth Affairs Balochistan Director’s Transfer
Lantronix Powers Next-Generation AI-Enabled Camera Solutions With Seamless Teledyne FLIR Thermal Integration

  • March 4, 2025

Advanced Open-Q SoMs Accelerate AI-Powered Visual Navigation in Drones, Robotics and Surveillance Applications

IRVINE, Calif., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix Inc.  (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity for IoT solutions enabling AI Edge Intelligence, today announced a breakthrough in AI-powered camera technology with the seamless integration of its high-performance Open-Q™ System-on-Module (SoM) solutions including hardware and software with Teledyne FLIR’s thermal infrared (IR) camera modules and Prism™ embedded software. This integration accelerates the development of next-generation AI-enabled camera solutions in autonomous navigation/drones, surveillance and robotics.

Powered by Lantronix’s cutting-edge Open-Q SoMs, based on the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QRB5165 and QCS8250 processor platforms, this solution delivers unparalleled processing capabilities for AI-driven situational awareness, advanced computational imaging and real-time decision-making. Lantronix’s seamless technology integration provides a competitive edge, enabling developers to create high-performance, size-, weight- and power-optimized (SWaP) AI camera solutions that push the boundaries of innovation.

Lantronix at the Forefront of AI Edge Intelligence

“With Lantronix’s Open-Q SoMs, developers can confidently build AI-powered solutions knowing they are backed by industry-leading embedded compute technologies that deliver longevity, reliability and continuous innovation,” said Mathi Gurusamy, Chief Strategy Officer at Lantronix. “By integrating with Teledyne FLIR’s advanced thermal camera modules, Lantronix provides a turnkey embedded AI solution that maximizes performance while simplifying development and deployment,” he added.

Advanced AI and Thermal Processing

Lantronix’s integration of Teledyne FLIR Prism into the Qualcomm Dragonwing QRB5165 and QCS8250 platforms brings advanced thermal image signal processing (ISP) and AI capabilities to edge devices. Key features include:

  • Prism ISP: Super resolution, turbulence mitigation, atmospheric obscurant correction, de-noising, image fusion, electronic stabilization, and local contrast enhancement.
  • Prism AI: Real-time object detection, motion target indication, and high-speed target tracking at video frame rates.

Lantronix’s Open-Q SoMs fully support Teledyne FLIR Hadron™ dual visible-thermal and Boson® thermal camera modules, allowing for simultaneous color and infrared video capture across multiple MIPI-CSI camera interfaces. Key configurations include:

  • Hadron Camera: Integrated with the Lantronix Open-Q 8250 SoM, featuring the Dragonwing QCS8250 processor running Android™.
  • Boson Camera: Integrated with the Lantronix ultra-compact Open-Q 5165 SoM, leveraging the Dragonwing QRB5165 platform on Linux®.

Teledyne FLIR on the Lantronix Collaboration

“Our collaboration with Lantronix adds flexibility for integrators developing thermal-enabled AI-based platforms,” said Michael Walters, Vice President of Product Management at Teledyne FLIR OEM. “Our SWaP-optimized IR camera modules and ultra-low embedded software processing power simplify thermal management and extend battery life for autonomy applications.”

Lantronix Open-Q 5165: Optimized for AI and Edge Computing

Lantronix’s Open-Q 5165 is an ultra-compact (50mm x 29mm), production-ready, pre-certified SoM based on the powerful Dragonwing QRB5165 platform. Features include:

  • Qualcomm Spectra™ ISP, Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU, and Qualcomm® Hexagon™ DSP
  • 5th generation Qualcomm® AI Engine, with twice the performance of the previous generation, with up to 15 trillion operations per second
  • Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, advanced camera features and many high-speed interfaces

Lantronix will display its SoMs in the Qualcomm Technologies booth at Hall5/5-161 at Embedded World, March 13–15, 2025, in Nuremberg, Germany.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth markets, including Smart Cities, Enterprise and Transportation. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that enable AI Edge Intelligence. Lantronix’s advanced solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Lantronix Media Contact:
Gail Kathryn Miller
Corporate Marketing &
Communications Manager
media@lantronix.com

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:
investors@lantronix.com

©2025 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm, Qualcomm Dragonwing, Qualcomm Spectra, Snapdragon, Adreno and Hexagon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9387468

Lantronix Powers Next-Generation AI-Enabled Camera Solutions With Seamless Teledyne FLIR Thermal Integration

