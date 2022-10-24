Larkana board announces Intermediate exam results

LARKANA: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana on Monday announced the annual examination of the XIIth class.

According to the results released by Controller Fakhruddin Ahmed Babar Abro, student Allah Wasayo Shaikh of the pre-medical group belonging to SZABIST School and College got the first position with 1,018 marks and the second position was obtained by Mudassar Ali Pathan of Cadet College with 1,017 marks while third position went to Abdul Rehman Shaikh of Public School, Shikarpur, who got 1,016 marks.

Among female students, Dua Salim Abbasi of Government Girls Degree Larkana clinched first position with 1,018 marks, Jannat Hussain Khoso of Haq Bahu Sultan School Kashmore secured second position with 1,017 marks and Asifa Khuhro of Government Girls Degree College Larkana obtained third position with 1,016 marks.

Among the students of pre-engineering group, Ahad Ali Janwari of Cadet College Larkana got the first position with 1,018 marks, Muhammad Kaif Jalbani of the same college got second position with 1,017 marks and Muhammad Zoraiz Qadri of The City School Larkana obtained third position with 1,016 marks.

Among female students, Zoha Patras Odho of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Garhi Yasin clinched first position with 1,011 marks, Lisa Hyder Bhutto of Government Girls Degree College Larkana got second position with 1,010 marks and Kainait Abro of the same college obtained third position with 1009 marks.

In the humanities group, Fatima Tariq Lakhair, a student of Government Girls College Khairpur Nathan Shah, secured the first position with 937 marks, Sawaiira Nihal Pathan of Government Girls Degree College, Larkana secured the second position with 918 marks and Muhammad Dawood Bhatti of Government Degree College Ratodero got the third position with 910 marks.

In the commerce group, Arsalan Ali Qadri of Government Arts and Commerce College, Larkana secured the first position with 986 marks, Syed Aqeel Abbas of the same college got the second position with 985 marks and Abdul Basit Chandio of SZABIST School and College Larkana obtained the third position with 984 marks.

As many as 38,363 candidates belonging to two taluks of Dadu district and students of Larkana, Qamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts participated in the 12th class annual examinations held by BISE Larkana.