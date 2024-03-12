Latest Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform Roadmap Puts Focus on Helping Enterprises and Government Agencies to Get Data Ready For AI





Quantexa supporting rising wave of organizations using data, analytics, and AI to break down silos

Partnership with Microsoft makes Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform immediately available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace; company commits to build solutions natively on Azure

Technology preview demonstrates Quantexa’s ambitious plan to accelerate platform, solution and generative AI adoption among business users, data, and IT professionals

Lighthouse customers take generative AI assistant, Q Assist , into early adoption

LONDON, March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantexa, a global leader in decision intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, used the backdrop of QuanCon24, its annual customer and partner conference, to reveal its Decision Intelligence Platform roadmap, and provided an update on Q Assist, a generative artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that previewed in July last year. Quantexa also announced a partnership with Microsoft. Dan Higgins, Quantexa’s Chief Product Officer, was joined by Kate Rosenshine, Global Technology Director, Strategic Partnerships at Microsoft, where they announced the immediate availability of Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform on Microsoft Azure Marketplace and plans to bring a new cloud-native AI solution to mid-size banks in the United States.

Putting the Focus on Innovation and New Capabilities

Quantexa’s ambitious plan to lead the emerging decision intelligence category is anchored in helping enterprises and government agencies use contextual analytics and AI to improve organization-wide decision making. Quantexa is putting an emphasis on practical, real-world applicability today, with an eye on helping customers plan for future technology deployments. Gartner® predicts that “by 2027, 75% of new analytics content will be contextualized for intelligent applications through generative AI, enabling a composable connection between insights and actions.”*

As part of Quantexa’s growth strategy, the company showcased the platform’s ability to use AI to build a trusted data foundation and bring greater effectiveness to existing decisioning processes, while seamlessly integrating into customers’ existing technology infrastructure.

Dan Higgins, Quantexa’s Chief Product Officer, stated, “When it comes to Quantexa’s technology roadmap, we are guided by our client’s needs and leadership ambition in decision intelligence. This requires us to help our customers break down organizational silos to create a trusted data foundation, automate and augment decision making, and support continuous evaluation and improvement throughout decision processes. With the introduction of new capabilities and solutions, we remain steadfastly focused on delivering groundbreaking innovation that helps organizations protect, optimize, and grow.”

Quantexa Highlights Four Key Roadmap Pillars

Powering human/AI decisioning: Quantexa continues to pioneer solutions and tools to enable the use of multiple data sources and AI to automate business decision logic across various applications. Quantexa is updating its platform with enhanced workflow capabilities including new customizable scoring, alerting, and decisioning models. Quantexa debuted the platform’s new case management capabilities and an early adoption update to Q Assist, which is being deployed by customers in banking, telecommunications, and government agencies, in pilot programs to tackle financial crime, fraud, and risk, and to identify new revenue opportunities with customer intelligence.

Quantexa continues to pioneer solutions and tools to enable the use of multiple data sources and AI to automate business decision logic across various applications. Quantexa is updating its platform with enhanced workflow capabilities including new customizable scoring, alerting, and decisioning models. Quantexa debuted the platform’s new case management capabilities and an early adoption update to Q Assist, which is being deployed by customers in banking, telecommunications, and government agencies, in pilot programs to tackle financial crime, fraud, and risk, and to identify new revenue opportunities with customer intelligence. Operationalizing data at scale with AI and contextual analytics: Quantexa’s ability to help customers build a trusted data foundation and gain single customer views remains a top driver of platform adoption. To meet increasing demand and unique industry complexities, Quantexa showcased advancements in data management, contextual analytics, and AI capabilities. Quantexa previewed the ability to move beyond news intelligence to support the ingestion and analysis of any unstructured data source via entity resolution and give the ability to customers to enable large-scale graph analysis and graph machine learning by combining large language models (LLMs) and knowledge graphs.

Quantexa’s ability to help customers build a trusted data foundation and gain single customer views remains a top driver of platform adoption. To meet increasing demand and unique industry complexities, Quantexa showcased advancements in data management, contextual analytics, and AI capabilities. Quantexa previewed the ability to move beyond news intelligence to support the ingestion and analysis of any unstructured data source via entity resolution and give the ability to customers to enable large-scale graph analysis and graph machine learning by combining large language models (LLMs) and knowledge graphs. Accelerating time-to-value through simplified deployments and packaged solutions: Quantexa announced new options to make it easier for customers and partners to get up and running with new deployment methods, including the introduction of out-of-the box configurations as well as low-code and no-code tools. This year, Quantexa is also investing in accelerating the enablement of its growing ecosystem of partners, which includes PWC, EY, Dun & Bradstreet, KPMG, and Moody’s, who were presenting partners at QuanCon24.

Quantexa announced new options to make it easier for customers and partners to get up and running with new deployment methods, including the introduction of out-of-the box configurations as well as low-code and no-code tools. This year, Quantexa is also investing in accelerating the enablement of its growing ecosystem of partners, which includes PWC, EY, Dun & Bradstreet, KPMG, and Moody’s, who were presenting partners at QuanCon24. Seamlessly integrating with customers’ existing technology stacks and processes: Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform has an open and extensible architecture with scalable APIs and streamlined integrations with downstream applications and systems. Future efforts will focus on building a standardized framework and out-of-the-box connectors.

Quantexa brings its Decision Intelligence Platform and solutions to Azure with Microsoft partnership

A highlight of Quantexa’s Roadmap Session at today’s event was the announcement of Quantexa’s new partnership with Microsoft. Highlights included:

The immediate availability of Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform on Azure Marketplace: Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform is now available globally on Azure Marketplace for customers across financial services, the public sector, insurance, telecommunications, media and technology industries.

Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform is now available globally on Azure Marketplace for customers across financial services, the public sector, insurance, telecommunications, media and technology industries. AI innovation aids mid-size banks in meeting regulatory and market pressures:

Additionally, Quantexa detailed plans to build a new Azure native SaaS solution, allowing customers to deploy an end-to-end anti-money laundering (AML) transaction monitoring, investigations, and case management solution designed to take best-in-class capabilities used by the world’s largest banks into a tailored offering to meet the needs of financial services institutions that hold up to US$200B in assets. The solution will provide critical capabilities for monitoring, detecting, and investigating financial crime and risk to banks throughout the United States. The planned offering will help customers implement next generation technology, allowing them to keep up with the rapid pace of innovation and meet increasing compliance regulations. Quantexa is working with Microsoft to make an initial set of capabilities available by the end of 2024.

Dan Higgins, Chief Product Officer, Quantexa, said: “Over the course of the last 12 months, decision intelligence has become a rapidly growing trend, as noted by multiple industry analysts. But decision intelligence has always been at our core since our inception. And at Quantexa, as we strive to innovate and evolve our technology offering to help enterprises and government agencies use contextual analytics and AI to improve decision making, I am thrilled to see our latest technology roadmap ring true to that. Our new partnership with Microsoft is testament to our commitment to providing our customers with accessible solutions, and we’ll continue to do more and to meet our customers where they need us.”

Tyler Pichach, Director of Financial Services Strategy at Microsoft, said: “Financial Services organizations have become smarter and more efficient when it comes to successfully navigating shifting market dynamics. This is creating the need to use trusted data and AI to augment and automate the thousands of operational decisions they make daily when it comes to managing their data, tackling financial crime, or identifying new revenue opportunities. We are committed to working with partners like Quantexa to make its Decision Intelligence Platform available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace, bring new cloud native solutions to expanded market segments, and drive joint innovation to help our customers across multiple industries tackle some of their biggest challenges.”

To learn more about how your organization can put decision intelligence to work, or to read Forrester’s Total Economic Impact of the Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform, visit here. To watch on-demand sessions from QuanCon24, visit the QuanCon website.

*Gartner, Predicts 2024: How Artificial Intelligence Will Impact Analytics Users, By Edgar Macari, Peter Krensky, Afraz Jaffri, David Pidsley, Aura Popa, Mike Fang, Rita Sallam, Julian Sun, Radu Miclaus, 4 January 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company, pioneering decision intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, Know Your Customer (KYC), customer intelligence, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90 percent more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 700 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, Dublin, Brussels, Malaga, UAE, New York, Boston, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, and Tokyo.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 36fa5c1e-cba8-4a4c-9272- 191148c797aa

