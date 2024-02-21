Launching ceremony of 4th Offshore Patrol Vessel, PNS YAMAMA held in Romania

ISLAMABAD: Launching Ceremony of state-of-the-art 4th Offshore Patrol Vessel, PNS YAMAMA being built for Pakistan Navy was held at Damen Shipyard Galati, Romania.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami who was chief guest on the occasion underscored the importance of maritime security under the prevailing conventional and non-conventional maritime threats to energy and trade highways passing through Indian Ocean Region, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

In this context, he highlighted that Pakistan Navy has tremendous contribution in maintenance of safe and secure sea environment for maritime trade.

Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami expressed the confidence that induction of these multipurpose and highly adaptive platforms equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors will further strengthen combat capability of Pakistan Navy Fleet in safeguarding maritime frontiers while ensuring Maritime Security in the Indian Ocean Region, especially in the Arabian Sea.