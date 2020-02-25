Law Ministry disposed off/vetted 557 International and Domestic Agreements, Treaties and MoUs in Six Months

February 25, 2020

Islamabad, February 25, 2020 (PPI-OT):Ministry of Law and Justice has disposed off/vetted around 577 International and Domestic Agreements, Treaties, MoUs, contracts and protocols that were received from different Ministries, Divisions and Departments of the Government of the Pakistan, in six months, from August 2019 to February 2020. Law Ministry plays an important role in assisting all the other Ministries and Divisions by giving legal opinions, dealing with the matters of interpretation of law and vetting countless MoUs and Agreements from a legal point of view.

During the period of six months around 60 Legal opinions from different Ministries, Divisions and Departments were disposed off. Similarly, the Ministry received around 492 cases for opinion and interpretation of law, out of which 454 cases were disposed off by the Ministry The Ministry also deals with Mercy petitions of condemned prisoners and prepares parawise comments on writ petitions received by aggrieved persons against decisions of the Hon’ble President Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Wafaqi Mohtasib and Federal Tax Ombudsman cases.

