Law Ministry’s website offers access to Division Wise Laws

January 29, 2020

Islamabad, January 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): In addition to Laws in alphabetical order, category wise laws and laws in chronological order, Ministry of Law and Justice’s website now offers access to Division wise laws. Ministry’s website, Pakistancode.gov.pk has provided access to a list of all the laws of various Divisions of the Government of Pakistan. Maximum number of laws in the list are of Finance Division i.e. 107 laws in total. 77 laws of Interior Division are available on the website.

Website also offers access to 63 laws of the Ministry of Law and Justice. Division wise categorization of laws is not only helpful for individuals interested in learning about Ministries and Divisions but it is also beneficial for the Ministries and Divisions concerned. Ministry’s website is the only website where all the laws/ordinances are available at one place along with their total number.

