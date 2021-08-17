Lawyers boycott courts in favour of Justice Shaikh

LARKANA: On the call of the Sindh Bar Council, members of Sindh High Court Bar (SHCB) and District Bar Association (DBA), Larkana, completely boycotted courts and took out a large rally from Sessions Court on Tuesday and staged a sit-in on VIP Road due to which all kinds of traffic came to standstill for some time.

They held a protest demonstration while wearing black bands over their arms and shouted slogans in favour of their demand. While addressing the participants their leaders advocates Muhammad Ashique Dhamrah, Sajid Hussain Mahesar, Akbar Ali Dahar, Muhammad Rafique Abro, Ghulam Rasul Pathan, Abdul Sattar Hulio and others said that appointing Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh, Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC) as ad hoc judge is clear violation of Article 182 of the Cosntitution who has remained Justice and Chief Justice of a province for 12 years.

They said a junior judge had been appointed as a regular judge whereas the senior judge had been appointed as ad hoc judge which was his insult and open violation of the Constitution, adding it would weaken the institutions and create disappointment among the people.

They further said: “Consent of the Chief Justice is essential if any judge is elevated to the higher court. The federal government intends to create a clash through its law minister who has hidden ambitions and discriminatory thinking.”

They said they must remember that lawyers fraternity had always fought for rule of law and supremacy of the constitution and had successfully struggled against various dictators and even now they would do the same to save the institutions of the country and establish rule of law.