Lawyers calls on CJ BHC

QUETTA:A delegation of Quetta Bar Association, led by Iqbal Kasi Advocate, President, Quetta Bar Association, called on Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Chief Justice, Balochistan High Court here on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by Quetta Bar Association, office bearers of Quetta Bar Association apprised Chief Justice, Balochistan High Court, Justice Jamal Mandokhail of the problems being faced by legal fraternity.

On the occasion, Justice Jamal Mandokhail assured the delegation that their grievances would be redressed.