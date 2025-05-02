In a significant move aimed at overhauling institutional frameworks, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has established the Reforms Implementation Support Unit (RISU)- a specialized body comprising sectoral experts from the open market.
This initiative has been hailed by the lawyers as well as litigant public as a welcome and timely step, which is expected to enhance the court’s operational efficiency and accelerate long-overdue reforms.
The RISU has been tasked with tracking strategic reform initiatives and closely monitoring the performance of various institutional teams working under the guidance of the Reform Core Group on behalf of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi.
The Unit will conduct weekly and monthly reviews to ensure consistency, synchronization, and fast-tracked progress on key reform areas. The newly recruited professionals bring expertise in Information Technology, Change Management, Communication, and Monitoring and Evaluation (M and E).
Their collective mandate is to introduce modern, tech-driven solutions, promote stakeholder engagement, and build transparent monitoring systems that align with international best practices. This dynamic team is expected to play a pivotal role in implementing the Chief Justice’s vision for reform.
By leading digital transformation, strengthening public communication, and deploying data-driven tracking tools, RISU will help build a justice system rooted in accessibility, efficiency, and transparency.
Working in coordination with a Supreme Court oversight team and in collaboration with federal, provincial, and regional entities, RISU’s professionals will contribute to long-term strategic planning and reform execution.
Additionally, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, in his capacity as Chairman of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee, has also reconstituted the National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC).
The committee will now be chaired by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and include Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, Judge Incharge IT activities of the Federal Shariat Court and all High Courts, Directors IT Supreme court and High Courts, co-opted members from provincial IT boards, and technical experts.
The NJAC is mandated to develop and supervise a unified digital transformation policy for Pakistan’s justice sector, formulate automation strategies, define digital benchmarks, mobilize resources, and engage with international partners for technical collaboration.
Supreme Court’s senior advocates Muhammad Ikram Chaudhry and Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta said, these forward-looking initiatives signal the Supreme Court’s firm commitment to modernization and citizen-centered service delivery- marking a decisive step toward a digitally empowered and accountable judiciary in Pakistan.
Recently, the Supreme Court has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to modernise the judiciary using technology.
The collaboration outlines several key areas of cooperation aimed at improving the overall judicial efficiency. Among the major goals, the partnership will focus on human resource management strategies for the Supreme Court of Pakistan, including personnel management policies, performance management systems, and training and development plans.
The two institutions will also collaborate on the establishment of a comprehensive data management function within the Supreme Court, conducting need-based data analysis and reporting, and supporting the court in its recruitment process by assisting in hiring staff.
The partnership will enhance judicial efficiency by introducing a litigant-feedback scorecard, increasing transparency, and improving accessibility through modern communication tools.