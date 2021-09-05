Laxity in govt depts will not be tolerated

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has warned that negligence and laxity in government departments will not be tolerated and now they have to perform besides taking solid measures for resolving the peoples’ problems. He said that time of lip service and presentations has passed.

Action will be taken against the department which fail to perform. Best service delivery will be ensured at any cost. Usman Buzdar said that he will personally evaluate the performance of the departments, based on the targets given to them monthly basis.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken strict notice of the incident of the death of a girl after gang rape in Gujrat and sought a report of RPO Gujranwala. The chief minister directed to arrest the accused involved in this heinous crime at the earliest and provide the justice to the affected family. The special teams have been constituted on the directions of the CM to apprehend the accused.