LCCI calls for proactive role from OIC

Lahore, May 18, 2021 (PPI-OT): The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday strongly condemned Israel’s assault against unarmed Palestinian and urged the government to raise the issue at all international forum effectively and forcefully. “Business community condemns Israel’s brutal use of force, including aerial bombing, resulting in the deaths of nearly 200 innocent Palestinians, including dozens of women and children, as well as destruction of civilian infrastructure”, the LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said in a statement.

The LCCI office-bearers added that just a resolution from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is not enough to control Israeli aggression against the innocent Muslims of Palestine. The Government of Pakistan should ask OIC to fully pressurize Israel. “Irresponsible act of Israel raising alarm bells for prospects of peace and tranquillity in the world. He said that brutal killing of innocent Palestinian by Israel is not tolerable.

The LCCI office-bearers urged the government to convey a clear message to the international community. While lamenting over the role of the International community, LCCI office-bearers said that the United Nations should take notice of Israel’s aggression and intervene in the matter as irresponsibility by Israel can give birth to a historic human tragedy. The LCCI office-bearers said that the business community unanimously condemns Israel’s aggression and demands the international community to take notice of this blatant violation of the international norms.

