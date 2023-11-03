LCCI Hails Sharp Decline in Pakistan’s Trade Deficit

LAHORE, The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) praised the significant decrease in Pakistan's trade deficit, emphasizing its positive implications for the country's economic health. In a statement released on Thursday, LCCI leadership spotlighted the 34.70% drop in the trade deficit for the first four months of fiscal year 2023-24, recognizing it as an indicator of economic progress and a positive signal to the global community.

According to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the trade deficit has been narrowed to $7.416 billion from the previous year's $11.356 billion during the same period, which is seen by President Kashif Anwar and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt as a favorable development for Pakistan’s economy. The reduction is perceived as a result of effective economic policies and the business community's resilience.

The office-bearers of LCCI pointed out that this improvement is crucial for Pakistan’s economic stability and growth, suggesting that it can lead to increased confidence in the Pakistani Rupee and bolster the nation’s capacity to meet international financial obligations. They also recommended that the government collaborate with the private sector to devise strategies for boosting the country's exports.

The LCCI highlighted the need for affordable energy solutions, advocating for hydropower over thermal resources to lower the cost of doing business. In light of the recent floods, which inflicted over $30 billion in damages, LCCI officials emphasized the importance of adequate water reservoirs and dams to mitigate such economic impacts.

Further, LCCI leaders underscored the necessity for sustained efforts in improving trade competitiveness and diversifying export markets. They argue that maintaining a reduced trade deficit is critical for energizing the national currency and enhancing economic prospects.

The LCCI remains committed to fostering trade, investment, and economic stability, underscoring the potential for a prosperous future for Pakistan's economy as evidenced by the current trade deficit reduction.

