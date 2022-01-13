Leader of the House in the Senate, Dr Shehzad Waseem while exchanging views with the German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck

Islamabad, January 13, 2022 (PPI-OT):Leader of the House in the Senate, Dr Shehzad Waseem while exchanging views with the German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck, discussed matters on various subjects, inter alia, including, cementing Pak-German bilateral linkages, boosting parliamentary diplomacy and developmental cooperation in trade, investment, energy, technology transfer and skills development. “Pakistan cherishes its bilateral relations with Germany which spans seven decades”, Dr. Shahzad Waseem remarked.

The German Ambassador felicitated Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem on assuming charge as the Head of PTI’s Diplomatic and International Affairs wing. The visiting dignitary underscored that his country also attaches immense importance to its relations with Pakistan and wants to further diversify those through active engagement in all sectors.

