Leadership and Management course for District and Sessions Judges

January 14, 2020

Islamabad, January 14, 2020 (PPI-OT): A one-week training course on “Leadership and Management” for District and Sessions Judges was formally inaugurated by Director General, Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, on January 13, 2020.

Addressing the participants of this first batch of new year, Director General of the Academy, Mr. Hayat Ali Shah stated,” No doubt, District and Sessions Judges are true leaders by virtue of their position, but what our judiciary needs nowadays it is smart, and visionary leaders equipped with strong skills in both management and execution which is why with that vision and mission this week-long course has been developed.”

The subjects/ topics which will come under discussion during this week-long training include: “Emotional Intelligence”, “Integrity Management (Practical Exercise)”, “Change Management”, “Team Building Through Engagement”, “Management Communication Skills”, “Individual Command Task”, “Planning, Prioritization and Delegation”, “Office and Linguistic skills”, “Measuring Performance,” etc. Syndicate discussion, syndicate presentations and self-assessment evaluation also form part and parcel of this training course.

